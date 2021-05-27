Some Beloved Playground Animal Sculptures Moving To "Retirement Home" In Queens Park
Back in March, news broke that the Parks Department had begun assembling a plan to relocate some of the city's beloved animal sculptures when their playgrounds are under construction. Today, they announced they're opening the very first “NYC Parks Home for Retired Playground Animals” in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, where sculptures that would otherwise be sent to the scrapheap can live out their days as public works of art.gothamist.com