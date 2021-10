An eroding gully located at the end of South Prospect Street in Lyndonville has now been stabilized and the area has been planted and restored. The gully was identified in the Town of Lyndon’s Stormwater Master Plan and the project was supported by a Clean Water grant coordinated by the Caledonia County Conservation District. The gully was located on a steep slope made of sandy soils that formed after a drainage pipe outlet was installed approximately 20 years ago. The gully advanced slowly for many years, but more recently the top of the gully advanced 25-30 feet since 2016, resulting in approximately 1,000 cubic yards of sediment eroding down slope and into a small stream that crosses under Route 5 to the Passumpsic River. The gully was close to undermining a privately-owned storage shed. The Village of Lyndonville closed the drainage pipe in 2018.

LYNDONVILLE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO