The smartwatch market is growing, Apple Watch still dominates

If you're on Spotify and have an Apple Watch, you'll soon be able to listen on the go without an iPhone. On Friday the music streaming giant announced that it's begun rolling out the ability to download playlists for offline listening to Apple's wearable, bringing the Apple Watch on par with devices from Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin. It means runners, for example, will be able to listen to music without having to carry their iPhone -- the Watch will stream the music to wireless headphones.