The smartwatch market is growing, Apple Watch still dominates
The big picture: Apple continues to dominate in the smartwatch market thanks in no small part to the Apple Watch SE and the company's focus on making the Apple Watch an integral part of the Apple ecosystem. Google wants to leverage its Fitbit acquisition and help from Samsung to challenge the wearables powerhouse while consumer appetite is still strong. Whether or not it can succeed in redeeming the Wear OS ecosystem is anyone's guess.www.techspot.com