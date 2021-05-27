Cancel
Missouri State

Patrol: Make safety a top priority for Memorial Day weekend

By Standard Democrat
Standard Democrat
 13 days ago

SIKESTON — Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to make safety a priority as they celebrate over Memorial Day weekend. Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said Memorial Day weekend is highly anticipated and reminded motorists the Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

standard-democrat.com
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
City
Sikeston, MO
