Gossip Girl Revival Drops Teaser With Mysterious Phone Number

One of HBO Max's most highly-anticipated pieces of programming is definitely Gossip Girl, a modern-day revival of the hit The CW series of the same name. While we still don't know a lot of details surrounding the series — including when it will make its debut — there have been efforts here and there to get fans hyped. The latest arrived on Thursday, when the series' official Twitter account released a brief teaser video of various close-up shots of phones and other aesthetic things. The teaser was also accompanied by a phone number, +1 (917) 809-4277, which sends the following message when users text it.