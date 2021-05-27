Cancel
Gossip Girl Revival Drops Teaser With Mysterious Phone Number

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
One of HBO Max's most highly-anticipated pieces of programming is definitely Gossip Girl, a modern-day revival of the hit The CW series of the same name. While we still don't know a lot of details surrounding the series — including when it will make its debut — there have been efforts here and there to get fans hyped. The latest arrived on Thursday, when the series' official Twitter account released a brief teaser video of various close-up shots of phones and other aesthetic things. The teaser was also accompanied by a phone number, +1 (917) 809-4277, which sends the following message when users text it.

