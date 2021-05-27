Star Wars Reveals Darth Vader's Secret History With Han Solo

Several days ago, I wrote an article about a new Star Wars comic book that shows readers how Emperor Palpatine created Snoke. As you’ll recall, Snoke just sort of came about out of nowhere in the sequel trilogy, and his story also turned out to go nowhere. This was the result of incompetent planning for the new trilogy, as well as a desire to subvert expectations at the cost of logic. So, it’s been left up to Marvel and Lucasfilm to tell the story inside graphic narratives. Unfortunately, these writers are also just as incompetent as Abrams and Johnson. Their solution for the Snoke-out-of-nowhere dilemma? It was Luke Skywalker’s severed hand that did it — like an omnipotent Cousin It.