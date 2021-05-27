Star Wars Reveals Darth Vader's Secret History With Han Solo
Star Wars has revealed the secret history between Darth Vader and Han Solo, as a major lead-in to its "War of the Bounty Hunters" event that will unfold this summer. That slice of previously unknown Star Wars Original Trilogy history is revealed in the new Darth Vader #12 comic book, which serves as a bridge between the previous story arc that saw Vader battle Emperor Palpatine on Exegol, and the bounty hunter crossover that's about to happen. Vader's been left battered and broken, and while he undergoes some truly grueling restorative surgery, the Sith Lord has nothing to do but dream about revenge... against Han Solo!comicbook.com