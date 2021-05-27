Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Duplin; Greene; Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Duplin County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Martin County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Tyrrell County in eastern North Carolina Washington County in eastern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding has been reported in Mount Olive. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across many areas along and west of Highway 17. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Plymouth, Warsaw, La Grange, River Road, Mount Olive, Bethel, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Stokes, Belhaven and Snow Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area through tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and possibly localized flash flooding.