Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Payne County in central Oklahoma Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Enid, Stillwater, Perry, Fairview, Waukomis, Garber, Morrison, Lahoma, Glencoe, Covington, Billings, Ringwood, Drummond, Red Rock, Marshall, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Ames, Meno and Marland. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 175 and 207. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURSalerts.weather.gov