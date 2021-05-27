Cancel
Payne County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Stillwater, Cushing, Chandler, Stroud, Prague, Meeker, Davenport, Ripley, Agra, Sparks, Kendrick, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
