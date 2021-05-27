newsbreak-logo
Garfield County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Enid, Ponca City, Blackwell, Tonkawa, Medford, Newkirk, Pond Creek, Garber, Billings, Lamont, Kaw City, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Marland, Nash, Hunter, Deer Creek, Hillsdale, Kildare and Carrier.

alerts.weather.gov
