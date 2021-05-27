Flood Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma South Central Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Watonga, Hennessey, Dover, Marshall, Hitchcock, Loyal, Lovell, Eagle City and Lacey. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.