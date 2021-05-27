newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blaine The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma South Central Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Watonga, Hennessey, Dover, Marshall, Hitchcock, Loyal, Lovell, Eagle City and Lacey. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust to near 60 mph late this evening and overnight as approaching storms dissipate. * WHERE...West-central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Kingfisher and east central Blaine Counties Until 900 AM CDT AT 810 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Loyal, moving northeast at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of dimes Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Frequent cloud to ground lightning Locations impacted include Kingfisher, Dover and Omega.
Blaine County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Dewey, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Dewey; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR western Major...southeastern Woodward...northeastern Dewey...southeastern Woods and northwestern Blaine Counties Until 945 PM CDT AT 916 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Chester, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...southwestern Garfield Kingfisher...east central Woodward...southern Alfalfa...northern Canadian...northwestern Caddo...eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 1115 PM CDT AT 1015 PM CDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were along a line extending from near Waynoka to 6 miles northwest of Calumet, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH