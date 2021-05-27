Cancel
Is Diddy Trying to Send Ex Jennifer Lopez a Message With This Throwback Photo?

By Monica Sisavat
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diddy, what are you doing? On Thursday, the 51-year-old music mogul sent fans into a frenzy when he posted an Instagram photo from when he and J Lo dated back in 2000. In the snap, the former couple is shown holding hands after having lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. "#tbt," he casually captioned it. Of course, it didn't take very long for other celebrities to start dropping comments, including Keyshia Cole, who jokingly wrote, "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂."

