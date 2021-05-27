Most Australians BACK a new tax to improve the aged care system after scathing review painted a 'bleak' picture of the industry

Most Australians back a levy for an aged care system that few have confidence in, despite the Morrison government's $17.7 billion package to fix the system in the budget.

A study of more than 3200 people by the Australian National University found more than four-in-five (85.4 per cent) back a levy to improve the aged care system.

The royal commission into aged care - which was scathing of conditions in the sector - had recommended a levy, but this has been ruled out by the government.

A third of those in favour of a levy believe this should be paid by all taxpayers.

ANU's Nicholas Biddle said the findings seem to imply Australians back any effort to improve aged care with extra funding.

The study found just 1.8 per cent of respondents had a great deal of confidence in the aged care system, while just under a third said they had quite a lot of confidence.

Most Australians back a levy for an aged care system that few have confidence in, despite the Morrison government's $17.7 billion package to fix the system in the budget

But more than half said they did not have very much confidence in the system, while a further 12 per cent said they had no confidence at all.

"Our study paints a very timely, and sadly very bleak, picture of the state of aged care according to Australians and our overall faith in a system that has come under close scrutiny in recent years," Professor Biddle said.

"It is very troubling that only five per cent of Australians said they would definitely recommend a young person work in the industry."

One-in-10 people aged 45 years or over - which made up 70 per cent of all respondents - said they worried a lot about becoming a burden to their family in later life.

Just less than half said they worry sometimes.

More people were confident (45 per cent) or very confident (11.1 per cent) about being able to afford aged care services at home than being able to afford aged care services in a facility - where 29.1 per cent were concerned and 5.4 per cent were very concerned.