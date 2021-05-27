NewsNet Daily Digest - May 27, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson

CITY HOLIDAY CLOSURES MONDAY - All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Residential and commercial trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and customers will have their collections delayed by one day next week. The Los Reales Landfill will be open. Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule. Sun Express and Sun Shuttle will not be in operation.

TUCSON MOVES UP IN A NATIONAL RANKING OF PARKS - Tucson Ranks 74th on the Trust for Public Land's ParkScore® Index, climbing 10 spots from last year. The Trust for Public Land released its annual ParkScore® Index today, May 27, and Tucson ranked No. 74. Tucson received above-average marks for park amenities and the new park equity category, which was added to the ParkScore® index this year. The ParkScore® Index ranks park systems in the 100 largest U.S. cities and is widely considered the gold standard for evaluation of parks.

TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER WINS COMMON GROUND AWARD - The Tucson Convention Center (TCC) was recognized recently for construction/renovation work at the complex. Presented by the Metropolitan Pima Alliance, the Common Ground Award recognizes community leaders, projects, and programs that have made significant contributions toward bridging divides and finding solutions to complex challenges in creative ways. The TCC facilities had outdated technology, insufficient parking, and lacked appropriate meeting space and nearby hotels. With the help of Rio Nuevo in renovating the Tucson Arena in 2016 and its 2019 investment of $65 million in the TCC, the facility now has the Tucson Roadrunners hockey team and the Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor football team as regular tenants of the arena. Completed improvements at the TCC include a new parking garage and the recently opened, privately funded DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, which abuts the TCC. More improvements are underway on other facets of the TCC complex. Partners in the renovation/construction work include Swaim Associates, Sundt Construction, Concord Construction, Ryan Companies, GLHN Architects and Engineers, ARC Studios, BWS Architects, Eglin + Bressler Architects, Grenier Engineering, Technology Plus, and many others.

ENJOY COOL SUMMER FUN AT REID PARK ZOO DURING SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS - Reid Park Zoo’s annual Summer Safari Nights program is back every Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., through Aug. 15. Enjoy the Zoo during cooler evening temperatures, with events featuring live music from local bands, games, animal chats, wildlife activities, carousel rides, and themed evenings. Food and drink specials also will be available. The theme this Saturday night, May 29, is a "Beach Party." Enjoy a walk through the Zoo in the evening and learn all about otters, turtles, alligators, bears, and elephants. All of these animals love to splash. For tickets, information, and COVID-19 protocols, follow the links below.

REID PARK ZOO OFFERS MILITARY DISCOUNTS ON MEMORIAL DAY - Reid Park Zoo will welcome military veterans and their families, active military personnel and their families, and families of deployed military personnel into the Zoo with discounted admission on Memorial Day, May 31, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Active and retired military members will receive free admission, and up to six of their family members will receive admission of $5 each to honor veterans and the sacrifices they make to serve our nation. To receive free admission on Memorial Day, guests must show a military or veteran's organization ID, discharge papers, or other official military identification. Families of deployed military personnel must show an active-duty ID.