Spaceport in Canso will be a true asset to the municipality: warden

By Drake Lowthers
porthawkesburyreporter.com
 6 days ago

GUYSBOROUGH: The latest developments involving the anticipated Canso spaceport, according to the warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), are very optimistic. On May 11, Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (MLS) announced funding that will allow them to achieve first flight heritage in 2022 of a small class...

porthawkesburyreporter.com
#Canso#District Of Guysborough#Sun Synchronous Orbits#Money#Launches#Optimistic#Medium
