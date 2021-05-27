Spaceport in Canso will be a true asset to the municipality: warden

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that Cordoba has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (refer to Cordoba's news release dated May 20, 2021). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,823,685 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to its majority shareholder, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric"; previously High Power Exploration Inc.1) at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,006,053.50 (the "Lead Order").