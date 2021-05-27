3 new Bethlehem Area School District principals, 1 administrator named

Editor’s Note: Saucon Source invited the seven candidates running for four seats on the Saucon Valley School Board to each share a statement about why they’re seeking election to the board and what they hope to accomplish if elected. All seven responded and their words appear below, without any editing except that which was necessary for consistency and length (responses of 200 words or less were required). The purpose of this guide is to inform local voters about the candidates and their views before the Tuesday, May 18 primary election. With the exception of two candidates, all of the individuals profiled below are cross-filed, meaning their names will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Candidates were also invited to submit a photo of themselves as well as links to their social media pages and/or websites. If they did that, we have included them below, along with any contact details they provided. We encourage all readers who plan to vote in the primary to have a dialogue with these candidates before the election if they have questions about their views, or in the case of incumbents, their records. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789, “wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government.” To read our Southern Lehigh School Board candidate profiles, click here. For more information about voting in the primary, visit PAVotes.com. For personalized voting information, visit Vote411.org (the League of Women Voters site). For Republican and Democratic municipal primary sample ballots as well as information about drop-off locations and hours for mail-in ballots, visit the Northampton County Election Office website.