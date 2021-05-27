Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

3 new Bethlehem Area School District principals, 1 administrator named

By Sara K. Satullo
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bethlehem Area School Board approved three new principals and one administrator this week, who are all familiar faces to district families. The openings at Governor Wolf and Thomas Jefferson elementary and Broughal Middle schools are all being filled by current district employees. The vacancies were all created by current administrators moving to new schools.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
Bethlehem, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh University#School Principal#Elementary Education#Wilson Elementary#School Education#Broughal Middle School#Wolf Elementary School#Northeast Middle School#Wilkes University#Nitschmann Middle School#Liberty High School#Kutztown University#Moravian College#Career Academy#Freedom And Liberty#Lock Haven University#Administrator#District Families#Schools#East Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in the Lehigh Valley region this weekend and beyond (June 4-10)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” and “Sleep Tight!,” textiles, quilts and bed covers from around the world, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 11. Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

List: Lehigh Valley schools’ graduation ceremonies

With the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 will look much more traditional this year compared to 2020. Most Lehigh Valley districts are opting for outdoor ceremonies, and masks and livestreaming are still part of the plan, but the classes will be able to celebrate together in person this time. Here are each district’s plans: ...
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Bethlehem, PATimes News

MORAVIAN New students attend college

In August 2020, Moravian College welcomed more than 500 new students to its Bethlehem campus for a semester that was unlike anything the college has seen before. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moravian welcomed the following students to a mix of in-person and online classes. Allentown: Anthony Aach,...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball: All-Star teams are announced; Parkland’s Blake Barthol and Liberty’s Brayden D’Amico among MVPs

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball season reaches its climax this week with semifinal tournament games on Tuesday at Parkland and Liberty and the title game Wednesday at Nazareth. While Liberty has been the dominant team most of the season, quality players have come from across the league. They are saluted on the EPC’s all-star teams, which are again divided into the Lehigh, ...
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University banning all tobacco use on campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University officials say smoking and all other forms of tobacco use will soon be banned on the entire campus. The school, located in Bethlehem, says the new policy will go into effect August 2nd. Lehigh officials say they're joining more than 2,000 colleges and universities across...
Bethlehem, PATimes News

COLLEGE CORNER

Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, welcomed winter 2020 students on Dec. 14, 2020. The following are among many other fellow scholars taking the four-week-long semester of online winter classes at NCC. Kempton: Tyler Bogert, an electromechanical technology major; and. New Tripoli: Ian Remaly, a psychology major. Winter classes allow students to...
Bethlehem, PAnorthampton.edu

Grad Profile: Nik Sheats

Nik Sheats, an electrical technology major from Bangor, chose NCC because he had heard great things from his friends who attended the College and because he wanted to further his education. He recommends that incoming students considering electrical technology not to take anything for granted, take plenty of notes for...
Allentown, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Do you get to vote for a Lehigh Valley district judge? A guide to who’s running where.

Voters across the Lehigh Valley are choosing a number of judicial seats in the May 18 primary, including magisterial district judges. District judges handle preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases to determine if the cases will move on to county court, as well as landlord-tenant disputes, traffic offenses and civil actions where the amount claimed does not exceed $12,000.
Bethlehem, PAsauconsource.com

St. Luke’s-Bethlehem Named #1 Major Teaching Hospital in Country

St. Luke’s University Health Network is celebrating the news that St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill has been named the #1 major teaching hospital in the U.S. by IBM Watson Health, which ranks healthcare providers in a number of different categories annually. Hospital officials, physicians and others attended an...
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Grubb has credible plans to improve Bethlehem

Bethlehem mayoral candidate Dana Grubb has plans to improve Bethlehem, and he is very specific about what he will do; he is credible in his stated goals. I support his candidacy, as he is the best qualified candidate. One issue he spoke about recently is community welfare and safety. He...
Northampton County, PAsauconsource.com

2021 Saucon Valley School Board Primary: Meet the Candidates

Editor’s Note: Saucon Source invited the seven candidates running for four seats on the Saucon Valley School Board to each share a statement about why they’re seeking election to the board and what they hope to accomplish if elected. All seven responded and their words appear below, without any editing except that which was necessary for consistency and length (responses of 200 words or less were required). The purpose of this guide is to inform local voters about the candidates and their views before the Tuesday, May 18 primary election. With the exception of two candidates, all of the individuals profiled below are cross-filed, meaning their names will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Candidates were also invited to submit a photo of themselves as well as links to their social media pages and/or websites. If they did that, we have included them below, along with any contact details they provided. We encourage all readers who plan to vote in the primary to have a dialogue with these candidates before the election if they have questions about their views, or in the case of incumbents, their records. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789, “wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government.” To read our Southern Lehigh School Board candidate profiles, click here. For more information about voting in the primary, visit PAVotes.com. For personalized voting information, visit Vote411.org (the League of Women Voters site). For Republican and Democratic municipal primary sample ballots as well as information about drop-off locations and hours for mail-in ballots, visit the Northampton County Election Office website.
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Grubb served Bethlehem with integrity, forthrightness

We as former city officials do hereby support the candidacy of Dana B. Grubb for mayor of Bethlehem. Over the years as city officials, we can speak to Dana’s integrity and forthrightness. As a former city councilman, he was always prepared in his presentations to City Council. During Dana’s 27-year...