New documentary about the Metropolitan Museum of Art asks good questions, but not enough tough ones

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. AS MUSEUMS REOPEN IN THE UNITED STATES, their directors are feeling a bit more optimistic about the future, according to a new American Alliance of Museums study picked up by the Art Newspaper. In an April survey of about 1,000 organizations, 15 percent of respondents said that there was a “significant risk” of closing permanently in the next six months or that they did not know if they would make it. That is not a comforting number, but it was an improvement over the 29 percent that gave those answers in an October poll asking about this coming fall. In all, 46 percent of museums said they had cut staff during the pandemic, by an average of 29 percent. “The museum field will take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, revenue, and community engagement,” the AAM’s president and CEO, Laura Lott, said in a statement.