Tennessee State

How Income Growth in Tennessee Compares to Other States

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.

www.johnsoncitypress.com
