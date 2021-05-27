How Income Growth in Iowa Compares to Other States

One of my worst grades in college was the first exam in BUS-A 100 Basic Accounting Skills, which was followed by a Texas A&M-in-the-2016-NCAA-Tournament-level comeback in the second half of the semester, so I don’t claim to be an expert in accounting or taxes. But I talked to some professionals who are experts in the field, and as someone who filed taxes in three states this year, I can confirm that there are differences from state to state.