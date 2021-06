In December 2017, Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which in addition to making numerous changes to the American tax code, included a provision creating what became known as “Qualified Opportunity Zones,” specially designated low-income areas that are targets for development. For real estate investors, making an investment for at least five years in an opportunity zone allows for a capital gains tax deduction on the invested money, while an investment of 10 years or more allows for an investor to pay no capital gains tax at all on the profits from the investment.