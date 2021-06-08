Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PDC Energy (PDCE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 19 days ago

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. "We...

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yield#Pdce#Streetinsider Premium#Pdc Energy Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $21.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.24 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksWKRB News

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $33.00

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.37 Million

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $326.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.97 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 4.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xerox Corp. (NYSE: XRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Mondelez (MDLZ) Declares $0.315 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share, or $1.26 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Douglas Emmett (DEI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the quarter. First Solar […]
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Most dividend stocks tend to be slower growing. They often pay dividends because they lack compelling reinvestment opportunities for their cash. However, some dividend stocks break that mold by offering a high dividend yield and above-average growth prospects. Three companies that combine income with upside are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP)(NYSE:BEPC), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP)(NYSE:BIPC), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Because of that, this trio has the fuel to produce market-crushing total returns in the coming years.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,669 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Buys 1,321,905 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 180.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 40% to $0.07; 0.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ: GOLD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. This is a 40% increase from the prior dividend of $0.05. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Matson (MATX) Raises Quarterly Dividend 30.4% to $0.30, Announces 3M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Matson (NYSE: MATX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annualized. This is a 30.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.23. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent.