PDC Energy (PDCE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.