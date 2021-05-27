Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Brown Sugar Kitchen

By Abigail Stone
californiahomedesign.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen, interior designer Laura Martin Bovard and metalsmith Annie Kantor of Mod Metal Designs create a soul-soaring space for the restaurant’s location in West Oakland. The last year has changed our perspective on the intersection between private and public spaces. For a restaurant owner, this can be particularly perplexing. After all, a restaurant is, inherently, a public space. So, when it came to the design of the latest location of Brown Sugar Kitchen, a Southern Soul food-inspired restaurant, Holland and Bovard turned to Annie Kantor of Mod Metal Designs to help solve this dilemma.

www.californiahomedesign.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Design#Soul Food#Brown Sugar Kitchen#Mod Metal Designs#Southern Soul#Laser#Moroccan#Moorish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Country
Netherlands
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

China has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

CNN — China has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, an astonishing milestone that comes as the country rolls out an unrivaled inoculation drive. A total of 1,010,489,000 doses have been given as of Saturday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement. Those doses are almost...