Chef Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen, interior designer Laura Martin Bovard and metalsmith Annie Kantor of Mod Metal Designs create a soul-soaring space for the restaurant’s location in West Oakland. The last year has changed our perspective on the intersection between private and public spaces. For a restaurant owner, this can be particularly perplexing. After all, a restaurant is, inherently, a public space. So, when it came to the design of the latest location of Brown Sugar Kitchen, a Southern Soul food-inspired restaurant, Holland and Bovard turned to Annie Kantor of Mod Metal Designs to help solve this dilemma.