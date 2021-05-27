Cancel
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda June 1

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An executive session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551, Section 551.087, Economic Development, Project Hold Fast and. Project Flourish. 01....

easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Person
Linda Evans
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

Aiguier Cemetery Association Meeting

The Aiguier Cemetery Association is planning to have their annual meeting on Sunday, June 6, 2021, on the cemetery grounds. Please make plans to bring a covered-dish and share a meal and memories. After lunch there will be a brief business meeting. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery are always needed and appreciated. You can contribute that day or mail your donation to the Aiguier Cemetery Association, c/o Peggy Beck, Treasurer, 332 CR 3620, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482.
Hopkins County, TX
KSST Radio

County Historical Commission Appointments, Contracts Approved By Commissioners Court

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday approved a dozen Hopkins County Historical Commission appointments, a services contractor for storm repair work to county facilities and a space use agreement with the American National Red Cross; they also heard from from a Dike resident opposed to and a Dike property owner in support of the planned Hopkins County Solar farm in the area.
Hopkins County, TX
KSST Radio

Commissioners Approve Plat Requests For 2 Housing Additions in Hopkins County

Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved plat requests for two housing additions in Hopkins County during the regular court meeting Monday, May 10, 2021. Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Price said as far as he could tell the final plat submitted by the developer for Beckham Addition meets county requirements. Fire Marshal Andy Endsley also reviewed the request and approved it as meeting fire codes, according to Price.
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Home Building Aided by '380' Tax Relief

Emily Glass, our commentator on events in Sulphur Springs, discusses recent action by the City Council to grant relief on delinquent property taxes to allow new home construction to take place. Several homes are being built thanks to the "380 agreements." Also, the Hopkins County Commissioners Court has approved a tax abatement plant to allow a solar farm to be built in the northwest part of the county. Emily is the co-ower of the Venue at two-19, and the former mayor of Sulphur Springs.
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

There are so many recognitions happening lately, and like our Chamber Board President Rusty Posey says, you can’t go wrong recognizing people. We give a salute to Rowena Johnson, who dedicated her life to teaching our children. She was my third grade teacher her first year teaching, and was a loving, disciplined teacher and principal who touched more children and parents than we will ever know. The SSISD board voted to rename Lamar Primary as Rowena Johnson Primary in a proper memorial. Also, thanks to Coach Cip and his family for all they have done in the community. Best of luck moving forward. Lastly, in the education realm, a warm, thoughtful prayer was given at the National Junior Honor Society ceremony Monday night for dedicated SSMS teacher Senor Mangon in his battle with cancer. Hopkins County is blessed to have so many outstanding educators.
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

SSISD Board To Consider Renaming Lamar Primary After Rowena Johnson At May 10 Meeting

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees will be asked this evening to consider renaming Lamar Primary in honor of longtime educator Rowena Johnson, who retired after the 2019-2020 school year and passed away last summer. At the April meeting, the board approved a new policy which determines the criteria by which a new campus or facility may be name as well as renaming of an existing facility.
Hopkins County, TX

Council grants rezoning requests

Ordinance restricting Tomlinson Street parking read for final time. Council member Oscar Aguilar started the Tuesday city council meeting by thanking the city staff who helped set up and also everyone who went to the Cinco de Mayo celebration on the square. “Even though we had to close a little...
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

SSISD Trustees Approve 60 Personnel Changes During May 10 Meeting

Sulphur Springs ISD trustees approved 60 personnel changes Monday evening during their regular board meeting; among the 1 1/2 pages of SSISD personnel changes were four notices of retirement, nearly two dozen resignations and new hires, and more than a dozen personnel job/campus swaps which will impact every district campus. The oath of office was administered to two incumbent trustees and board officers were agreed upon by trustees.
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Freedom Ball

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball will be held this Saturday night at the Civic Center. Colonel Joel Newsom, the son of Judge Robert Newsom, and a West Point graduate, will be the featured speaker. The ball honors Hopkins County veterans and their families and those currently serving in the US Military.
Hopkins County, TX
KSST Radio

'History by Foot' Participants Will Tour Connally St. at 10AM May 22

Local historian John Sellers stays busy in several areas of interest in his hometown. But his interest in local history was fueled early in life by connections to Sydney Brice and June Tuck, who researched and compiled many of the historical records we now depend on. Also, even earlier, Celia Wright, John C. McDonald and C.O. James were keeping records on Hopkins County that he uses now in his research. Besides currently being Mayor of Sulphur Springs and Advertising Director of City National Bank, he is also President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society and Marker Chairman for the Historical Society. John also stays active as a historian by speaking and conducting genealogical seminars across the United States. And this month, he is putting on his 19th annul History By Foot Tour, a series he started back in 2011 and which is supported in part through the Downtown Business Alliance.
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

City Council Approves Zoning Ordinances As Proposed

Sulphur Springs City Council approved three zoning ordinances as proposed at the elected board’s regular May meeting. City officials approved on second reading Ordinance No. 2778, and on first reading Ordinances No. 2780 and No. 2791. These properties are located along the State Highway 19/Loop 301/I-30 corridor, which was intended for commercial and industrial development.
Sulphur Springs, TX
KSST Radio

New Ordinance Restricts Parking On Tomlinson Street

A new ordinance adopted by Sulphur Springs City Council this week will restrict parking in the 200 block of Tomlinson Street. Ordinance No. 2779, as proposed, prohibits parking on the north side of Tomlinson Street from a point beginning 35 feet east of the Davis Street intersection and ending 100 feet east of the Davis Street intersection. There would be no parking on the south side of Tomlinson Street between Davis and Gilmer streets.
Hopkins County, TX
KSST Radio

May 2021 City Manager's Report

Sulphur Springs City Council received from City Manager Marc Maxwell the following monthly manager’s report during the May 4, 2021 council meeting:. The number of active cases in Hopkins County decreased 82% since our last meeting with 27 active cases as of May 4th. There are 4 patients in the COVID unit at the hospital.