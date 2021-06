We know that creativity and passion are only half of your business. Metrics, data, and hard numbers tell the other half of the story. So when we have a chance to launch a feature, such as order bumps, that can help you meet your goals and move the needle on the numbers side, we’re going to do so. That also means when there’s an opportunity for us to share some data points to help you make smarter decisions for your business, we’re going to take it. Take a peek at some Teachable insights from our new feature, order bumps, that can help you understand how a sense of urgency from order bumps drives sales.