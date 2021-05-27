Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Announces Publication of CY6463 Preclinical Data in Frontiers in Pharmacology

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting stocks in small caps targeting the holy grail of medicine; Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s is among the top 10 leading causes of deaths in the United States and represents a wide open colossal market worth billions. While many newsletters have covered the rise of AVXL Microcaspdaily was first on the scene back on April 2, 2015 when AVXL was at $0.20 reporting at the time: “Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) is making an explosive move up on accelerating volume after reversing off $0.15 a share. The stock currently trades at a fraction of the $5 per share it commanded back in 2008. After years of steep decline AVXL has come back to life in a big way; the CEO was recently at the 2015 AD/PD(TM) Conference where Anavex unveiled new promising preclinical data for both ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX 3-71 in two separate presentations.” Since than Microcapdaily has covered the ups and downs and ups of AVXL, the reverse split, the massive short attack and loss of faith by many in the Company and the eventual uplisting from the bulletin boards to a national exchange.