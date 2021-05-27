Cancel
Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Announces Publication of CY6463 Preclinical Data in Frontiers in Pharmacology

 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) today announced the publication of preclinical data of CY6463 in Frontiers in Pharmacology. Cyclerion is developing CY6463, an oral, first-in-class, central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), as well as Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).

