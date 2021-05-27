Review: Mary Karlzen’s diverse set covers range of topics

In Luca, it’s the 1950s in Portorosso, a seaside village on the Italian Riviera. Luca (voice of Joseph Tremblay), a tween boy, is also a sea monster yearning, like The Little Mermaid, for an adventure ashore where he becomes human. His parents Daniela (Maya Rudolph) and Lorenzo (Jim Gaffigan) are loving and over-protective, threatening to send their son to live in the ocean depths if he goes ashore. Ashore, Luca meets Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) another young sea monster who now lives on land. Tween human Giulia (Emma Berman) befriends them. The boys dream of adventure and enter the local triathlon race, teaming with Giulia and hoping to win money to buy a Vespa motorbike for their travels. Will their true selves be revealed? Can they ever be accepted?