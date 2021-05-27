5/27 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell, Nelson Frazer vs. Sha Samuels, Ashton Smith vs. Teoman, and Kenny Williams vs. Andy Wild

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Marshall took the early advantage, then smacked Robo a bit in a mocking fashion. Robo nailed Marshall with a right hand but was met with a back elbow by Marshall. Robo fired back with a dropkick but Marshall struck back, which knocked Robo to the mat. Marshall hit a running back elbow for a close two count. Robo tried firing back on Marshall but was met with another dropkick, then a leaping knee drop for a close two. Marshall toyed with Robo, and Robo fired back yet again. This time, Robo got the offensive momentum on his side by hitting a few clotheslines, a release suplex, then a powerslam for a close two. Marshall hit a spinning backbreaker, then called for the Diamond Cutter. Marshall hit it, then covered for the win.