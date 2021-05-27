Vanishing visitors

Beginning Monday, people in the Sudbury area will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at select clinics. “Anyone who is eligible to receive their first or second dose of vaccine will be welcome to attend these walk-in clinics,” Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a release on Sunday. “This approach will allow Public Health to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible and meet the incredible local demand, offering further protection as more individuals are eligible for their first or second doses.”