Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Vanishing visitors

By Editor’s Pick
tamhsc.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals around the United States have been seriously disrupted by COVID-19. One example is the reduction of total hospital visits, where the pandemic led hospitals to postpone or cancel many elective medical procedures and surgeries. Additionally, visits to hospital emergency departments (EDs) decreased across the country, especially between February and April. However, not much is known about the characteristics of patients that reduced ED visits, such as whether urgent or non-urgent cases drove the decline.

vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Public Data#The University Of Utah#Hospital Eds#Salt Lake City#Outpatient Ed Visits#Diagnoses#Out Of State Patients#Ed Patients#Patient Data#Non Urgent Cases#Disruptions#People#Hospitals#Visit Volumes#Emergency Departments#Health Care Providers#Assistant Professors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
wsvaonline.com

Visitors return to Sentara

Patients at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital will be able to see more friends and family. Effective today, non-COVID patients inside Sentara hospitals and emergency rooms are allowed two visitors (up from one) if the positivity rate in that region is below 5% for two consecutive weeks. Based on current dashboard...
campuslifesecurity.com

Protecting Hospital Visitors

A moveable system keeps the barrier up to enhance more secure access. When a Mercedes-Benz SUV plowed into another unsuspecting vehicle and shot through the lobby of the emergency room in Atlanta's Piedmont Hospital’s last June, four people were injured and one died. Not all were staff and patients. Jane Bailey was at Piedmont that day waiting on a friend whom she had taken to the ER and ended up spending 30 days in rehabilitation receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained in the incident.
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Most COVID-19 restrictions will vanish June 15 – but not everywhere in LA County

While the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 15, Los Angeles County’s public health director warned that rules requiring masking and physical distancing will remain in place in some settings — most notably in schools, on public transit and in health-care facilities. “There are a few sectors...
sunny95.com

Health orders vanish overnight

COLUMBUS – Ohioans will wake up to brave new world Wednesday. That is when pandemic health orders, which have kept them behind masks and dining in half-empty restaurants for months, will be rescinded. Gov. Mike DeWine last month announced that, barring a surge in cases of COVID-19, which has not...
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

EIRMC modifies visitor policy

As community COVID-19 rates continue to decline, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has adjusted its visitor policy. The post EIRMC modifies visitor policy appeared first on Local News 8.
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

CDC awards Hawaii $24,512,230 to Address COVID-19 Disparities

CDC has awarded the Hawaii State Department of Health $24,512,230 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Wailuku, HIMaui News

Visitors arrested for quarantine violation

A Nevada man and a Utah woman were arrested this week for violating travel quarantine rules, police said. Micah Samarripa, 18, was arrested Monday when he left a quarantine lodging site before completing a mandatory 10-day quarantine, police said. He didn’t have an approved negative pre-travel COVID-19 test when he...
Daily Star

DVH to relax visitor restrictions

UHS Delaware Valley Hospital announced Saturday, June 12, it will begin relax visitation restrictions starting Monday, June 14. Visiting at the hospital will be from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors must still be screened at the ER Walk-in entrance, wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room during their entire visit.
kinyradio.com

Vaccines available for visitors to AK

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - People who visit Alaska are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine while they are in the state. Anyone 12 and over can receive a vaccine. Visitors can go to any clinic in the state or the three airport clinics. Juneau's airport will have both Johnson and...
Health Servicesohiohealth.com

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital Named to the 2021 IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

What does it take to be great? If you ask the leadership team at OhioHeallth Dublin Methodist Hospital, it's all about team. Because of that, the hospital has landed on the IBM Watson Health national list of top hospitals in 8 of 10 years. This year however, despite all of the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Dublin Methodist Hospital was recognized as the number one mid-size hospital in the country.
Mental Healthaustinnews.net

Adolescents suffered mental health impact during COVID

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): A team of Icelandic and North American behavioural and social scientists recently studied 59,000 Icelandic adolescents and found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The findings published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry is the first...
Public Healthmidnorthmonitor.com

Public Health organizing walk-in COVID-19 clinics for the Sudbury area

Beginning Monday, people in the Sudbury area will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at select clinics. “Anyone who is eligible to receive their first or second dose of vaccine will be welcome to attend these walk-in clinics,” Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a release on Sunday. “This approach will allow Public Health to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible and meet the incredible local demand, offering further protection as more individuals are eligible for their first or second doses.”
Providence, RIBrown Daily Herald

Brown partnership with Broad Institute allows for new viral sequencing, studying of COVID-19 variants from testing program samples

Students in the COVID-19 testing program were asked to consent to new viral sequencing for variants through the Broad Institute, the University’s testing partner, in an email sent to on-campus students June 8. The Broad Institute is collaborating with state departments of health and universities throughout New England to sequence...
Public Healthtruehealthinitiative.org

Public Health and Drama: The Dose Makes the Poison

The result is that there is no public. We might configure “the public” among the imaginary entities, from corporations to countries, so compellingly enumerated in Sapiens. But even if we don’t- even if we push back and defend the reality of something we call “the public”- it remains mired in liabilities. The public is nameless. The public is faceless. The public is nearly impossible to love.
Public HealthGillette News Record

CDC awards state $38M; Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Rheumatic Heart Disease Risk Genetically Linked to African Patients

Investigators study loci and the hereditary nature of the disease, which was categorized as a global health priority by the WHO 3 years ago. A breakthrough study from South Africa linked specific genetic features in Black African individuals to an increased susceptibility to rheumatic heart disease (RHD), with an estimated Polygenic heritability of 0.49.
Healthukri.org

Delta may raise hospitalisation but vaccine still protects

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is associated with approximately double the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant, according to a new nationwide study. Two vaccine doses still provide strong protection against the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, but it may be at a lower level compared with the Alpha variant, the early evidence suggests.