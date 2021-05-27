Vanishing visitors
Hospitals around the United States have been seriously disrupted by COVID-19. One example is the reduction of total hospital visits, where the pandemic led hospitals to postpone or cancel many elective medical procedures and surgeries. Additionally, visits to hospital emergency departments (EDs) decreased across the country, especially between February and April. However, not much is known about the characteristics of patients that reduced ED visits, such as whether urgent or non-urgent cases drove the decline.vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu