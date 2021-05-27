Cancel
Mad River, CA

Toxins detected in Mad River ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow levels of toxins have been detected in algae mat samples from the Mad River, collected by the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe’s Environmental Department at two locations where potential algae blooms had been observed. The presence of these toxins, even at low levels, triggers a ‘CAUTION’ posting by Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for these locations in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

