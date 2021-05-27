Sacramento Region Grows While State Loses Population Overall

Across the country, COVID-19 has impacted where people are choosing to live. Major coastal cities are seeing population declines while regions like Sacramento are experiencing population increases, according to recently released California Department of Finance 2021 population and housing estimates. While California lost 182,000 residents last year, bringing the state’s population to 39.467 million, the Sacramento region continued to grow. The region netted 12,750 new residents (a 0.5 percent increase), bringing the six-county population total to 2.56 million. The bulk of the growth occurred in Placer and Sacramento counties. Some of that increase is the result of migration from the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area to the Sacramento area, which was up nearly 38 percent, according to a recent CBRE report using U.S. Postal Service data.