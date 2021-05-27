Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Painesville, OH

Lake Erie College adds alum Brad Harmon to board

By Staff report editor@news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Erie College alum Brad Harmon has returned as the newest member of the Painesville college’s board of directors. Harmon is currently the Midwest regional president at Advance Local, one of the largest media groups in the United States, according to a news release. “It’s always wonderful to add a...

www.news-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Painesville, OH
County
Lake County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie College#College Board#Gatehouse Media#Newspapers#Advance Local#Board Of Directors#Gatehouse Media#President Brian Posler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County earns shutout victory | Indians minors roundup for May 16

Clippers (6-5): Visiting Omaha got to Triple-A Columbus' bullpen for five runs on the way to an 8-3 victory. The Storm Chasers scored two runs off Kyle Dowdy in the seventh, and three off Dalbert Siri in the eighth. Kirk McCarty, who was bidding to win his third straight start, gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Bobby Bradley and Ryan Lavernway each hit a home for Columbus. They each have 11 RBI for the season.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Vaccination clinic at Lakeland is a local partnership hub

For the last two months, Lakeland Community College has been a central location for a vaccination clinic, said Chris Loxterman, environmental health supervisor, Lake County General Health District. "Today (May 15) is our first walk in, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine clinic," Loxterman said. "It was scheduled for roughly 400...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County COVID vaccinations top 40%

More than 40 percent of Lake County residents have completed their novel coronavirus vaccine shots, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. As of May 11, 40.54 percent of Lake County residents (93,305 people) have received either both shots of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Perry, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Perry High School students learn to flip homes in hands-on class

PERRY, Ohio (WJW)– Hitting the nail on the head, could get you an A in this unique classroom. A group students at Perry High School in Lake County are being home-schooled, but not in the way you think. “It’s kind of something I thought I’d never be able to do,...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Blackbrook Audubon to again sponsor a Big Sit

Blackbrook Audubon will once again sponsor a Big Sit beginning 8:30 a.m., May 16 at Headlands Beach State Park. Birders of all skill levels can meet at the far eastern side of the parking lot, row P-1, near the Headlands Dunes State Nature Preserve, according to a news release. The entrance to the handicapped-accessible boardwalk leading to the beach is near the gathering spot.
Lake County, OHgeauganews.com

Lake County YMCA Offers a Chance to Win a 2021 Chevy Traverse LT AWD Courtesy of THE CHEVY NETWORK and Classic Chevrolet

Take your chance to win the Lake County YMCA Dream Car while supporting your community. Painesville, Ohio – The Lake County YMCA is known around Northeast Ohio for their annual Dream House fundraiser. Known as a summer “hot list” event, the Lake County Y has invited tens of thousands of visitors to tour the house through the years. Current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic have forced the non-profit to find other ways to raise these funds that support their efforts to build stronger community. “The pandemic has changed the way we have done everything. From day-to-day operations to fundraising, we are continuously seeking new ways to engage with our members and community members,” says Kelly Penzenik, director of marketing and communications for the association. “As I said last year, the safety of our staff, volunteers, members and donors come first. Although we would have loved to open a Dream House in 2020 and 2021, it’s in the best interest of all that we work hard to come back from this and offer the Dream House when it’s safe and can be enjoyed by all.” The Y has dedicated teams working hard to take every precaution during this pandemic. The teams are determined to continue the support of the Lake County community and are extremely grateful for all those who have helped serve this need.
Perry, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake Metroparks conducts annual Return of the Birds event at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township

Birds of all sorts received plenty of attention during a special event on May 8 at Lake Erie Bluffs in Perry Township. Lake Metroparks annual Return of the Birds program took place in conjunction with the 2021 World Migratory Bird Day. During a two-hour span at Lake Erie Bluffs, event participants celebrated the ritual of birds flying back to North America from their wintering grounds in Central and South America.