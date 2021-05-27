Cancel
Africa

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Democratic Republic of the Congo - Ethiopia

unocha.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire neighborhood of Bwene, in the north of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been razed by lava flow (23 May 2021). © HEKS/EPER. The UN is closely monitoring humanitarian developments in Goma after last night’s decision by state authorities to evacuate 10 districts, as a precaution, following the 22 May eruption of the Nyiragongo Volcano.

www.unocha.org
Africaraventribune.com

Democratic Republic of Congo: Thousands flee after volcano erupts

Nyragongo volcano erupts near the megacity of the Coma, east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thousands of people are fleeing and the government has implemented an evacuation plan. Thousands of people are fleeing the metropolitan area of ​​Coma after the eruption of the Nyaragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic...
Environmentjusticenewsflash.com

Volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Causes Death and Destruction | Business Wire Volcano News

The eruption of Nyiragongo Mountain killed at least 15 people, caused 30,000 people to flee Goma, and destroyed more than 500 houses. Officials and survivors said on Sunday that after dark in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, lava torrents poured into the village without warning. At least 15 people were killed in the chaos and more than 500 houses were destroyed.
AfricaCNN

8,000 people cross from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Rwanda following volcano eruption

(CNN) — Hundreds of children are feared missing or were separated from their families after Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Sunday that the children were lost amid chaos as residents fled the nearby city of Goma. More than 150 children have been separated from their families and more than 170 children are feared to be missing, the agency said.
AfricaPosted by
TheStreet

Alight Supports Surge Of Displaced Communities In Rwanda As Democratic Republic Of Congo Reels From Volcano Eruption

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with partner organization, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) , is responding to the devastating volcanic eruption that recently took place in the Goma region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as thousands of displaced people enter Rwanda seeking safety. The partner organizations have teams already established in the DRC and Rwanda, making them uniquely positioned to support emergency response efforts on both sides of the border. While Alight's efforts in Rwanda have been focused on creating child friendly spaces, providing protective and WASH services, and also securing mobile latrines, ECI's work in the DRC is centered around supporting local Congolese organizations responding, as well as direct support to one partner establishing and equipping pop-up health clinics to serve all those who've fled Goma for neighboring towns and villages.
Environmentunicefusa.org

First a Volcano, Now an Earthquake in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Just days after a volcanic eruption killed dozens and forced thousands of people out of their homes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an earthquake sent families rushing for safety a second time on May 25, 2021. The quake destroyed buildings; large cracks appeared across major boulevards in the eastern city of Goma.
AfricaUN News Centre

UN chief condemns deadly attacks targeting displaced people in DR Congo

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to investigate recent deadly attacks by insurgents in the east and bring the perpetrators to account. At least 55 people were killed, and many others wounded, in the overnight assaults on Monday, which targeted camps...
Africaapanews.net

DRC: WHO supporting Nyiragongo volcano victims

APA - Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners are helping populations affected by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano located in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Three days ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)...
ChinaForeign Policy

The Republic of Congo Is a ‘Dark Debt’ Pioneer

Governments that are both cash-strapped and already indebted have always had the odds stacked against them. What is a country supposed to do when it’s rejected by the usual sources of credit, but its expenditures continue to pile up? Traditionally, the only answer has been to seek debt alleviation with private and public creditors. But governments that have the advantage of being resource-rich have always had another potential answer: raising loans against future resource production—loans that don’t count as sovereign debt.
Africaapanews.net

Mali 1st African nation ahead on rights of the elderly - AU

The Republic of Mali becomes the first AU Member State to deposit the Instruments of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa. The Republic of Mali deposited the Instruments of Accession to the African Union Commission...
Violent CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

11 Dead In Fresh Violence In Eastern DR Congo

At least 11 people were killed by an armed group in eastern DR Congo, sources said Thursday, bringing the troubled region's death toll to at least 70 since the start of the week, according to an AFP tally. Eleven miners in the gold-rich territory of Djugu, in the northeastern province...
Societyapanews.net

UN provides food assistance to IDPs in DRC's Goma

The World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributing emergency food rations to people who fled their homes in Goma after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano on 22 May. The UN humanitarian agency and its partners have so far provided food to more than 43,000 displaced people in Sake, Minova and Rutshuru, towns near Goma that have received an influx of people.
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Congo faces third wave of coronavirus, says health minister

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa’s most-populous cities, Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said on Thursday. Like many other African countries, Congo has officially reported relatively few cases and deaths, but health...
WeatherPosted by
In Homeland Security

EDM Wednesday Briefing: Funding Deficit Left Congo Residents Vulnerable

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 26, 2021: Funding cuts prevented advance warning to Congo residents before the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo; toxic gases and smoke from still-cooling lava contributed to the increased death toll after the Mount Nyiragongo eruption; northeast Colorado had a total of 16 confirmed tornadoes over the past weekend; the FDA announced a recall of a single lot of Natural Balance dry cat food; PG&E is set to perform training exercises on Thursday and Friday in Tuolumne County and the Stanislaus National Forest; the Aviation Alert Level is now Red following an eruption of the Great Sitkin volcano in Alaska; DHS plans to issue regulations on cybersecurity for the nation’s pipelines; and NOAA’s SPC shows an increased risk for severe weather today and tonight in the Central Plains.
AfricaTelegraph

Starvation 'used as weapon of war' in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is on course to suffer a famine last seen in the 1980s, when mass starvation killed about a million people, the United Nation’s humanitarian chief has warned. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mark Lowcock implored warring parties in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray Region to agree to an immediate ceasefire or face one of the greatest tragedies of this century.
Advocacywfp.org

WFP provides food to thousands displaced from Goma after Volcano eruption

WFP and partners have so far delivered food to some 43,000 displaced people in Sake, Minova and Rutshuru, towns close to Goma that have seen an influx of people fleeing their homes. Thousands of displaced people remain scattered across the region amid warnings of further eruptions. Those who have had to flee their homes have been receiving 10-day rations of flour, pulses, oil and salt.