Review: With soul power, Black Pumas bring full-capacity live shows back to Austin

Austin 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve wondered if it’s possible to socially distance at a sold-out Stubb’s show: The answer is no, not really. Wednesday was a steamy night, with temperatures lingering in the 80s well after the sun went down. And for the first large, full-capacity concert in downtown Austin since March 2020, just a few folks lingered near the very back of the amphitheater, where it was almost possible to maintain a bit of space between strangers. The vast majority of the roughly 2,000 Black Pumas fans — who snagged tickets for the first night of a historic run of five sold-out shows at the largest venue in the Red River Cultural District — packed in shoulder to shoulder, jockeying for a good position to see the red-hot Austin soul band whose stratospheric rise has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

