Resentencing can bring deserving individuals home
Over the past 30 years, criminal sentencing has become a harsh practice that largely disregards a person’s capacity for change. Washington’s prison population has approximately doubled since the 1980s, despite a subsequent steady decrease in crime rates. Only seven countries in the world have higher incarceration rates than Washington. We are one of eight states in which the prison population grew throughout most of the 2010s, according to a 2020 ACLU report. Today, we have five times the number of people serving life without the possibility of parole than we did in 1984. Research has shown that the drivers of this dramatic rise in Washington’s prison population are the abolishment of parole; the creation of the three strikes and weapons enhancements laws; and the trend of charging juveniles as adults.www.seattletimes.com