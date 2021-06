Last week, Senate Republicans blocked a bill to set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Many press reports described this as the “first” filibuster of the current session of Congress. This is incorrect. In fact, the entire Democratic agenda in Congress has been paralyzed by filibusters for months. And unless the Senate Republicans change their strategy or the Democrats change the rules of the Senate, the Democrats will fail to achieve the ambitious policies that they promised in the 2020 elections, and that a majority of Americans voted for.