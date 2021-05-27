Cancel
Staples: State needs power grid reforms that lead to reliability

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 7 days ago

As Texans move past the damages of Winter Storm Uri, we must not move on without making meaningful changes that guarantee increased reliability. No Texan should ever have to endure such dangerous and deadly conditions again because the electricity supply chain failed to sufficiently perform. Moving forward, the most immediate...

www.lubbockonline.com
#Power Grid#Electric Power#Grid Power#Energy Infrastructure#Power Supply#Electricity Supply#Energy Storage#State#Texans#Winter Storm Uri#Enverus#Increase Reliability#Power Generators#Power Generation Units#Meaningful Reforms#Electricity Generation#Necessary Infrastructure#Storage Capacity#Natural Gas Facilities#Natural Gas Production
Texas Stateutilitydive.com

The Texas Big Freeze: Holistic policy design for a clean and resilient grid

The following is a contributed article by Dan Esposito, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation, and Eric Gimon, senior fellow at Energy Innovation. Editor's Note: This is the third of a three-part op-ed series in Utility Dive based on Energy Innovation's research examining 1) what drove the extended Texas outages, 2) the degree to which energy markets failed and 3) how different entities can improve U.S. energy market and power infrastructure resiliency against extreme events while decarbonizing the grid to mitigate future climate risk.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Beyond PR – New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Europe’s solar sector is once again on the rise, but what’s driving it?. Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather. The cost of insuring operational solar farms has skyrocketed over the course of the year, triggered by carriers rethinking their approaches to natural catastrophes and other extreme weather events. This has placed additional importance on mitigation strategies. Kevin Christy, COO for North America at Lightsource bp, details how the solar developer has adapted its strategy in the field.
Energy IndustryOccupational Health Safety

Safety in the Renewable Energy Industry

There are many benefits to renewable energy. Renewable energy is a clean, inexhaustible alternative to fossil fuels, which contribute to a significant portion of greenhouse gases worldwide. But despite the industry’s advantages, many people have overlooked the safety repercussions for field workers. These are the most significant safety concerns for...
Vermont Stateenergycentral.com

Vermont clean energy jobs board aims to net more resumes from women

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. ROSNEFT AND VESTAS RUS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT ON COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF WIND POWER GENERATION. DTE Energy Retires “Small but Mighty” River Rouge Power Plant. Cornyn defends benefits of oil and gas during Northeast Texas Energy Summit. Bank OZK Breaks Ground on...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

A habitable future needs a resilient grid, but it’s going to cost us

Under normal circumstances, the electric grid performs as it should: Operations run smoothly and technicians resolve power outages without issue. But increasingly, modern infrastructure has had to endure an uptick in extreme weather, wildfires and other high-impact, low frequency events. The Texas freeze earlier this year caused lengthy, widespread power...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Eureden and Primeo Energie sign small hydro PPA in France

By Renewable Energy World A hydroelectric power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed between Primeo Energie France, Eureden and aventron. Primeo Energie France is committed to supplying Eureden with electricity production from two small hydroelectric facilities operated by the aventron group through its French subsidiary Birseck Hydro, from 2023 to 2025. The plants are the 5.2-MW Oche power station in Hautes-Alpes and the 4.5-MW Trébas power station in the Tarn.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Water Heater: A Way To Harvest Abundant Solar Energy And Cut Down Use Of Fossil Fuels

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Clean energy and climate change

As Mayor of Banning, I am concerned about clean energy and climate change. I applaud the vision of converting clean energy goals into tangible results in our state and throughout the country. For decades, California has established itself as a leader in renewable energy development. We pride ourselves in leading...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Canada commits to upgrading grid to support renewables

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. GE Renewable Energy wins major onshore wind contract in Southeast Asia. Funded by Atlantic Shores, Surfclam Industry and Rutgers University Partner to Evaluate Effects of Climate Change and Wind Farm Activity on Industry. Draft Environmental Assessment and Proposed Habitat Conservation Plan; Receipt of...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

CA’s existing solar power system favors the wealthy

Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in activity and misinformation from opponents of AB 1139, California Solar Equity and Ratepayer Relief legislation, authored by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego). AB 1139 reduces rates for 91 percent of energy ratepayers, increases access to rooftop solar for those...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

FERC Green Lights 1.7 Bcf/d Gulf Run Pipeline

Enable Midstream Partners LP has received FERC approval to construct and operate the 1.7 Bcf/d Gulf Run natural gas pipeline, designed in part to serve the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project being built by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum on the Texas coast. The $540 million pipeline project is backed...
Florida StateWESH

How stable is Florida's power grid ahead of hurricane season?

ORLANDO, Fla. — A “once-in-a-lifetime" storm crippled the Texas power supply in February, leaving over 4 million people without power for more than a week. What started with rolling blackouts for a few hours by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, turned into forced blackouts for days with no answers as to when power would be restored.
Texas Stateclimatecrocks.com

Texas Grid Reform Falls Short

In Texas, new analysis of fatalities from the disastrous Valentine’s Day Blackout of the past winter show sharply increased estimates of the total. Again, if you have not seen the summary of expert analysis and news reporting above on the event, hope you will review, share and bookmark. Death toll...
Energy Industrymining.com

Orezone enters clean energy supply deal for Bomboré project

As clean energy alternatives continue to garner support within the mining industry, Orezone Gold’s (TSXV: ORE) Bomboré gold project in Burkina Faso has become the latest to use new power solutions with a hybrid of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and solar energy. “LNG power systems, coupled with solar, will enable...