“This is America, where you are allowed to speak the truth as long as nothing changes.”. An 84-year-old Thai man takes a stroll outside of his home in San Francisco and is shoved to his death in an unprovoked attack. An Asian woman in downtown San Jose waits for a train and is sexually assaulted while being called racial slurs. A young white man has a bad day, so he buys a gun and walks into separate businesses in Atlanta to murder eight people, six of them Asian women.