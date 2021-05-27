Professors Claim Evangelical Christians Are Racists Who ‘May End Up Killing Us All’
Professors featured on a recent panel hosted by the University of Virginia claimed that evangelical Christians are white racists who “may end up killing us all.”. “If evangelicals don’t change, they pose an existential crisis to us all,” said University of Pennsylvania professor Anthea Butler. “They are part and parcel of the reason why we cannot move forward, because they say they have religious beliefs.”www.breitbart.com