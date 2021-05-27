Cancel
Minorities

Professors Claim Evangelical Christians Are Racists Who ‘May End Up Killing Us All’

By Alana Mastrangelo
Big Hollywood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessors featured on a recent panel hosted by the University of Virginia claimed that evangelical Christians are white racists who “may end up killing us all.”. “If evangelicals don’t change, they pose an existential crisis to us all,” said University of Pennsylvania professor Anthea Butler. “They are part and parcel of the reason why we cannot move forward, because they say they have religious beliefs.”

Jesus
Ben Carson
Donald Trump
