One of the stranger aspects of mastering the violin has always been the ubiquitous scale. The underlying cause of failure in this arena by so many is the widespread misunderstanding that the scale is a kind of basic exercise that warms one up for the meatier aspects of playing. In fact, scales are the integration of all skills of playing and are, therefore, not only extremely complex, but something to be analyzed and learnt in a very systematic and careful way. It is not for nothing that Heifetz invariably judged hapless young interviewees not on their performance of Paganini, but their rendition of scales.