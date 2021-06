Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The importance of wearing a good sunscreen can't be overstated — it's an important product that protects your skin from damaging UV rays. And while doctors generally consider SPF a nonnegotiable, that doesn't mean it's the only measure you can take to reduce risk of sun damage. TikTok users love UV-protective sun visors, like Waycom's $20 option, and dermatologists say they're a great protective tool, too.