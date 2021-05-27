Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Man accused of Sonic shooting charged in jail assault

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGrZC_0aDpv2b700

The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate.

Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month.

Court documents say Silva was found standing near another inmate who had cuts to his ear, neck and body. The other inmate told officers Silva had stabbed him.

Silva was already facing murder and arson charges in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arson#Murder#Weather#Sonic#Accused Of Assault#Felony Assault#The Assault#Jail#Nebraska#Second Degree Assault#Man#Inmate#Court Documents#Commit#Standing#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Weeping Water, NEFremont Tribune

Man charged with disturbing the peace in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A 25-year-old Omaha man faces several charges after being arrested by Cass County authorities in Weeping Water on Saturday evening. Floyd Wallace was released later that evening from the Cass County Jail after posting a bond of $10,000, 10 percent. According to the county’s sheriff’s department, a...
Omaha, NEWOWT

OPD said man had pointed gun at officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Omaha police shot and killed a man Sunday evening who police said had repeatedly fired a handgun inside a house and pointed it at police when he came out the front door. At 5:36 p.m., Omaha police officers were dispatched to an assault in progress at...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Omaha man charged with killing 2 people ordered to stand trial

A 24-year-old Omaha man accused of fatally shooting two men near 24th and Emmet Streets in March was ordered Monday to stand trial. Mabior M. Mabior is being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Nyamal Both, 24, has been charged with being an accessory to a felony. She also was ordered to stand trial.
Omaha, NELincoln Journal Star

Omaha gang member gets 10 to 25 years after blowing his 'second shot at life'

The two men had sat in the same courtroom 3½ years ago. At that time — November 2017 — Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock told gang member Fabian Inda, then 27, that he had received the break of a lifetime when a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of false imprisonment of a fellow gang member, rather than a kidnapping charge that would have sent him to prison for life.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for domestic violence felony assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man on Sunday after responding to a call. Jose Torres, 59, was booked into Douglas County for domestic violence felony assault. The 56-year-old woman was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and officials determined her injuries are not life-threatening. Officers found the...
Omaha, NEFremont Tribune

Police: Officers fatally shot man who fired gun from porch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement in southeastern Omaha was shot and killed by officers, police said. The shooting happened Sunday evening, after officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the home, Omaha police said. Several gunshots were heard being fired inside the house, police said, and a woman was rescued from the home.