Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Officer, suspect identified in Saturday officer-involved shooting

By KOIN 6 News
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiooU_0aDpv1iO00 UPDATE: The suspect was charged after being released from the hospital following the shooting and chase.

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave after opening fire on an auto theft suspect early Saturday, May 22.

The officer is identified as eight-year bureau veteran Colby Marrs. He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as per bureau policy.

The suspect has been identified as Darrin R. Carr, 37, of Wood Village. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts), Attempting to Elude by Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

According to the bureau, officers were dispatched to an area near Northeast 185th Avenue and Mason Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a stolen truck.

About 15 minutes later, officers located what they thought might be the vehicle, but later determined that the F350 they had found was not the same vehicle as the original call. However, the F350 also was reported stolen.

"The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers," the bureau said in a release Saturday. "An officer-involved shooting took place."

The bureau said the suspect drove onto southbound Interstate 205, then eastbound on Interstate 84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1 a.m.

The was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was charged when he was released.

"No officers were injured. The Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident," the bureau said.

Anyone who has information about this incident but has not been interviewed by police is encouraged to contact Det. Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Det. Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
217
Followers
687
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Wood Village, OR
Wood Village, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#Stolen#The Assault#Motor Vehicle Theft#Attempted Assault#F350#Koin 6 News#The Portland Tribune#Suspect#Officer#Vehicle#Auto Theft#Fire#Det Erik Kammerer#Mason Street#Northeast#Det Shaye Samora#Bureau Policy#Interstate 205
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Suspect shot, killed by Clackamas deputy

The early Monday shooting in teh City of Happy Valley followed a vehicle and foot chase.A suspect was shot and killed by a Clackamas County deputy early after a vehicle pursuit and a short foot chase in Happy Valley. The names of the person and deputy were not immediately released. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a suspect led a deputy — who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on June 6. The chase ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glenn Drive, where the suspect exited the...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Police: Milwaukie transit center stabbing sends man to hospital

Keeandre Scott allegedly attacked Michael King after asking for a cigarette from the victimA 42-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday in downtown Milwaukie's transit center, police said. At about 7:25 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Jackson Street in Milwaukie. When officers arrived on the scene, a 42-year-old man, who had been stabbed several times, told officers that the suspect who stabbed him was headed northbound on Main Street toward Harrison Street. According to MPD, the altercation...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

One dead in multiple North Portland shootings

The name of the victim in the early Tuesday shootings is not immediately released and no suspect information is available, either.Police rushed to North Portland early Tuesday morning during reports of multiple shootings, including a fatality. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available either. The first shooting occurred near North Interstate Avenue and North Alberta Street around 2 a.m. on June 8. When officers arrived, they found a man dead near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue. Police say he appeared to have been shot. A large police presence gathered in the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Four dead in SE Portland shooting

Police respond to a report of a shooting in a residence late Sunday and find four bodies.Four people were killed in a shooting in a Southeast Portland residence late Sunday. The victims were not immediately identified. No suspect information was released, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 10:25 p.m. on June 6, officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street. When they arrived, the officers found four people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Portland police homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Autopsies will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandpolice.gov or 503-823-0871, or Det. Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandpolice.gov 503-823-0696. This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Man killed by MAX train Saturday afternoon

The victim had been in the custody of Portland police earlier in the day but was released.A man was killed Saturday after running across Interstate 84 before being hit by a MAX train. The name of the victim, who had been in the custody of police earlier in the day, was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers had been sent to the 8600 block of Northeast Broadway around noon June 5 on a report of a "suspicious circumstances at a home." The female caller had been working upstairs and said the man came upstairs and stood...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

One dead, one wounded in three Southeast Portland shootings

UPDATE: Police also find 34 shell casings at a third shooting near a school late Friday.Police are investigating three shootings in Southeast Portland, including a homicide. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No suspect inflormation was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, June 5, when Central Precinct officers were called to a report that someone had been shot in the 1900 block of Southeast Ochoco Street, near the entrance to the Springwater Corridor. When officers arrived, they found a dead adult male. The Oregon State Medical...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Two Portlanders with multiple weapons arrested in Washington County

Deputies assigned to the Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District catch the pair at an apartment complex.Two Portlanders with weapons were arrested after breaking into a vehicle in Washington County on Saturday. Patrick DaCosta, 28, and Caitlin Kent, 31, are charged with multiple crimes. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 4:50 a.m. June 5, deputies responded to a theft in progress at the Sylvan Heights Condos, located at 7600 Southwest Barnes Road in the West Haven-Sylvan community. A resident of the complex reported that two people had broken into a parked vehicle and were then seen leaving in a...
Corbett, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Sheriff: 60-year-old dies in crash near Corbett

Sixty-year-old man dies after failing to navigate Southeast Louden Road curveA 60-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday, June 2, after apparently failing to navigate a curve near Corbett. At 5:51 a.m. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash in the 49100 block of Southeast Louden Road. Upon arrival they discovered the driver had died in the accident. Preliminary investigation suggests a high rate of speed contributed to the crash. The man's sedan was found off the roadway and down an embankment. The man's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Southeast Louden Road was closed for several hours during the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Teenage Oregon City girl home safe

UPDATE: The 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday morning is now home and safe.The Oregon City Police Department has announced that a missing 16-year-old girl is now home and safe. Hailey Smith had been last seen in her home on the morning of June 5 wearing a tan and brown sweatsuit. The police asked anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts to call them immediately. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah jail deputy investigated over alleged misuse of vaccination cards

Sheriff's investigators have searched the home of 23-year corrections deputy Robert Haney, but no charges have been filed.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation into one of its own corrections deputies over the alleged misuse of vaccination cards. A law enforcement deputy for Sheriff Mike Reese has executed a search warrant on the home of Robert J. Haney, enlisting the help of the Clark County Sheriff's Office to do so, the Portland Tribune has learned. In response to requests for information about the case, a spokesman for the sheriff's office issued a statement late Friday afternoon, June...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

North Portland arson suspect arested

Jesse Austin Small is charged with setting multiple fires early Wednesday, June 2. Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple North Portland fires that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 2. Jesse Austin Small was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on eight charges of arson. According to the fire bureau, investigators were able to obtain several videos from cameras in and around the set fires. 4:59 a.m.: Vehicle fire, North Borthwick: Van set on fire which extended to a structure. Damage: $25,000....
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Family, law enforcement continue search for Ralph Brown

The former school administrator, school board member, and Cornelius mayor is still missing.Detectives, family and friends are still seeking information regarding the disappearance of Cornelius resident Ralph Brown. The Washington County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday, June 3, again asking for the community's help in locating the former school administrator, school board member and Cornelius mayor, who left his house the evening of May 16 and hasn't been seen since. Brown, 76, suffers from dementia and has memory problems. He reportedly left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, Oregon license plate 319 KQV, at roughly...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ngo confirms attack while undercover at Portland protest

Ngo was chased into The Nines hotel in downtown Portland after being unmasked by left-wing protesters on May 28.The right-wing author Andy Ngo confirmed he was the masked man whose cover was blown during a recent rally — spurring a foot chase and attack from left-wing protesters on the streets of downtown Portland. Draped in a Black Lives Matter flag and wearing tinted ski goggles, Ngo was embedded among a small band clad in black during a protest on Friday, May 28, when protesters sleuthed out his identity and chased the editor into the swanky The Nines hotel. ...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Estacada mourns teens who died in Memorial Day car crash

Zackary Briant, Jordan Stores and Reagan Alves remembered by family and friends during candlelight vigil There were tears and hugs as around 400 people gathered to pay tribute to three teenagers who died in a car crash earlier this week. At the 8 p.m. gathering on Wednesday, June 2, family, friends and community members remembered Reagan Alves, 14, Jordan Stores, 17, and Zackary Briant, 18. Alves was a student at Estacada Middle School, and Briant and Stores attended Estacada High School. After spending Memorial Day with friends along the Clackamas River, the three died in a car crash on Springwater...
KATU.com

Suspect faces attempted murder charges after shooting Sunday in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 22-year-old accused of shooting someone in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. Portland Police said Jenaro Rodriguez was arrested as part of a shooting investigation in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on...
Portland, ORRegister Citizen

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
Idaho8.com

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.