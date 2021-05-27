Officer, suspect identified in Saturday officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: The suspect was charged after being released from the hospital following the shooting and chase.

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave after opening fire on an auto theft suspect early Saturday, May 22.

The officer is identified as eight-year bureau veteran Colby Marrs. He has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as per bureau policy.

The suspect has been identified as Darrin R. Carr, 37, of Wood Village. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts), Attempting to Elude by Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

According to the bureau, officers were dispatched to an area near Northeast 185th Avenue and Mason Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a stolen truck.

About 15 minutes later, officers located what they thought might be the vehicle, but later determined that the F350 they had found was not the same vehicle as the original call. However, the F350 also was reported stolen.

"The officers got out of their vehicle to investigate, and the suspect drove in the direction of the officers," the bureau said in a release Saturday. "An officer-involved shooting took place."

The bureau said the suspect drove onto southbound Interstate 205, then eastbound on Interstate 84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1 a.m.

The was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was charged when he was released.

"No officers were injured. The Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident," the bureau said.

Anyone who has information about this incident but has not been interviewed by police is encouraged to contact Det. Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Det. Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.

