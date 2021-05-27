Cancel
Portland, OR

Our opinion: It's time for Portland to address most dangerous homeless camps

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wkkU_0aDpv0pf00 The Portland City Council took a small but significant step to address a portion of these homeless problems.

Portlanders once showed great pride in their city's beauty and livability. Today, residents feel embarrassed by the physical state of Portland — the trash, graffiti, ubiquitous homeless camps and vandalism-scarred buildings.

The Portland City Council took a small but significant step on May 19 to address a portion of these problems. By approving new rules to speed up the removal of homeless camps, the mayor and city commissioners signaled they want to pull Portland back from the brink of chaos.

Now, the public will — and should — expect to see visible progress on the issue of homelessness. Dismantling unsafe, unhealthy and unsightly camps can be accomplished with compassion for the homeless. Portland, Multnomah County and the Metro region have greater monetary resources directed toward homelessness than ever before. We agree with the council that the time has come to reverse the policies of the past year, when concerns about COVID took precedence over dismantling unsanitary camps.

It's worth remembering that in 2015 the city declared a housing state of emergency. The issue of homelessness was of such public concern six years ago that it did, in fact, require urgent action. Now, in 2021, the state of emergency is still in force, and the problem has exploded. For more than a year now, authorities have removed or relocated very few camps.

This passive approach — attributed to COVID-19 — allowed camps to grow in size, becoming seemingly permanent fixtures along freeway corridors, on sidewalks, and in the medians or edges of local streets. These camps are inhumane for the people living in them, and they harm the quality of life for everyone else.

The council's recent action will allow the removal of 10 to 15 camps each week, which is double the number being dismantled during the pandemic. Still, that goal seems small compared to the 50 camp removals done each week pre-COVID. However, after a year of being left alone, the camps are now larger and more entrenched. Homeless people who formerly had one tent capable of being moved on short notice now might have three tents filled with their belongings.

So, it does make sense that contractors who do this work will need more time. The bigger the camp, the longer each removal will take. We agree with the priorities spelled out by the city's Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program. Contractors first will tackle larger encampments, campsites with untreated sewage, camps that present a public health risk, and those with crime problems or other hazards.

This list of priorities should lead contractors very quickly to some of the freeway camps, where residents are within a few yards of tens of thousands of cars passing each day. The safety issues are obvious, with residents wandering onto freeway lanes or ramps, and the health threats — fumes and particulate pollution — are completely unacceptable.

Removing or relocating camps does not, of course, solve the problem of homelessness in the Portland area. But as we noted in a previous editorial, many forces are coming together, giving us hope that real progress can finally be made. The approval of Metro bonds in 2018 to build affordable housing, and the approval of a Metro levy in 2020 for homeless services, brought new regional resources to supplement the tens of millions of dollars already being spent jointly by the city of Portland and Multnomah County.

Portland is testing the theory that money cannot solve every problem, while the private sector also has stepped up in a more significant way than it has in the past. The longer-term solutions include even more shelter beds (the 1,000 added in the past five years already are filled), more permanent housing for low-income people, and more rent vouchers to move folks into apartments or keep them from becoming homeless in the first place.

But Portlanders are tired of waiting for the long game. They look around their city and are ashamed of what they see — including clearly unhealthy conditions for the region's homeless population. The money and tools are available to make a difference. Processes and facilities are in place, for example, to collect and store camp residents' personal property.

It's frustrating to think the goal now should be to get back to pre-pandemic levels of camp removals. Homelessness was already the No. 1 issue on the public's mind before COVID. But the start of real change comes with a shift in attitude.

Portland needs to move away from "tolerance," which too often can drift into indifference. Instead, it must enforce standards that protect the quality of life for those with homes and without. The city's recent decision on camp removal is a positive sign that the shift is occurring. The city's recent decision on camp removal is a positive sign that the shift is occurring.

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police budget strives to maintain patrols

A recent reorganization has put more officers on the streets as the City Council is poised to cut the bureau by $3 million. As shootings continue to surge in Portland, many residents are likely confused about what the City Council is doing to stop them. The Portland Police Bureau is the only agency whose funding is significantly cut in the budget for the next fiscal year that the council is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, June 9, and adopt the following Thursday. But Mayor Ted Wheeler has said that Portlanders will not see fewer officers on their streets after it...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Longtime Virginia Garcia leader takes Multnomah County job

After eight years as executive director of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation, Serena Cruz will depart.Serena Cruz will depart her role as executive director of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation after being hired to a top job in Multnomah County government. Cruz has been named chief operating officer for Oregon's most populous county. She has been the Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation's executive director since 2013. "I am sad to leave Virginia Garcia and our wonderful team here," Cruz said in a statement. "Six-year-old Virginia's story and our mission to remove barriers to high-quality healthcare personally motivated me to share our...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Little risk level change as Oregon nears vaccination goal

Gov. Kate Brown has said when 70% of all eligible state residents have at least one shot of vaccine, she'll lift nearly all restrictions.Most Oregonians will see no change this week to local COVID-19 risk level restrictions as 30 counties retained their current tiers, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, June 8. But if about 100,000 more residents get vaccinated, the whole system of do's and don'ts would go away. "If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today," Brown said. "It's never been easier to get an appointment." The new weekly COVID-19 risk rankings released...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

$7M grant will transform Rockwood motel into 75-bed shelter

New shelter to utilize coalition of nonprofits to aid homeless community with 75 new roomsEast Multnomah County is receiving a Project Turnkey grant of nearly $7 million to acquire and convert a 75-room motel into a COVID-respite shelter for anyone needing a roof over their head. The funds were awarded by the Oregon Community Foundation to Rockwood Community Development Corporation, which will helm the new shelter in north Rockwood. It will open this summer as an active shelter for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, with plans to open the remaining rooms to the most vulnerable community members through...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Vanport flood survivor: City's apology 'meaningless' without reparations

Vanport was once Oregon's second largest city, built in 1942 to accommodate Black and poor shipyard workers moving to the greater Portland area during World War II.This week marks the anniversary of the 1948 Vanport flood, an event that killed 15 people and displaced thousands of others from a culturally diverse city that was built in what is modern-day Northeast Portland near Delta Park and the Portland International Raceway. Now, for the first time in 73 years, Portland's housing authority, Home Forward, is acknowledging the mishandling of its flood response. But a survivor of the flood, artist Isaka...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Two dead in multiple North Portland shootings

The names of the victims in the early Tuesday shootings are not immediately released and no suspect information is available, either.Police rushed to North Portland early Tuesday during reports of multiple shootings, including two fatalities. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No suspect information was available either. The first shooting occurred near North Interstate Avenue and North Alberta Street around 2 a.m. on June 8. When officers arrived, they found a man dead near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue. Police say he appeared to have been shot. A large police presence gathered in the area...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

State legislation lets stand Portland police review board

Lawmakers decide state collective bargaining law does not interfere with 2020 city ballot measure.Portland's independent police review board, which voters approved in the Nov. 3 general election, will be allowed to stand under state law in a bill headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Oregon House approved without amendment Senate Bill 621 on a 37-19 vote Monday, June 7. The vote was mostly along party lines; Republican Rep. Greg Smith of Heppner joined 36 Democrats to vote for it. The bill was introduced by Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Portland, so that Oregon's 1973 collective bargaining law for public employees does not...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon House empowers panel to proceed on Nearman fate

Six Republicans join all Democrats to authorize special committee action as 2021 session nears its end.A special committee of the Oregon House is now empowered to carry out its investigation of Rep. Mike Nearman in aiding anti-lockdown protesters to breach the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session — and consider a recommendation for his expulsion from the House. The House voted 43-16, with Nearman the only member excused, to give authority to the special committee named by House Speaker Tina Kotek. The action was required because most committees have been deactivated as the 2021 Legislature nears its scheduled...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Mental heath services needed for Clackamas County homeless

Personal finances, housing uncertainty during pandemic bring increase in mental health concerns For years, there has been a stigma around mental health issues, which has influenced how some view those who are unhoused. While mental health issues can factor into an unhoused person's chronic homelessness, more often mental health issues are caused by homelessness rather than causing homelessness. That is the assertion of Vahid Brown with Clackamas County Health, Housing and Human Services. "The most commonly assumed things that people associate with the experience of homelessness are not the leading causes," Brown explained. "Mental illness and...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

State song gets official makeover from Oregon lawmakers

Resolution adopts lyrics to change references that advocates say reflect a racist past in Oregon.Oregon's official state song will get a makeover, as it turns a century old, to remove words that advocates of change say reflect a racist past. The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution to change some of the words originally written by J.A. Buchanan, a former state representative from Southern Oregon, whose "Oregon, My Oregon" was adopted by the 1927 Legislature as the state song. The first verse by Buchanan is: "Land of the Empire Builders, Land of the Golden West; Conquered and held by free...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Hillsboro to open first managed homeless camping facility

City officials have been working to respond to calls from the community to do more about homelessness for months.Hillsboro officials are planning to open the city's first-ever managed camping facility for homeless people on city-owned property. The camp, located on an undeveloped grassy field south of Southwest Wood Street west of the Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve, is expected to open in mid-June and last for about six months until winter sheltering becomes available, officials say. Thirty campers will have access to sanitary resources such as portable bathrooms and handwashing stations, tents on raised, designated platforms and sleeping bags. The facility...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Girl Scouts pass 'torch' of Latourette Park stewardship

Oregon City completes reconstruction project of former outdoor swimming pool to include ADA-accessible paths, play structure.A formerly languishing Oregon City park has been reconstructed to include play structures, a refurbished basketball court, an upgraded ADA-accessible walking path and additional seating. Oregon City officials, in partnership with neighbors and community members, cut the ribbon Saturday, June 5, on the revitalized D. C. Latourette Park at 902 11th St. Since the groundbreaking last August, Boring-based Paul Brothers Inc. constructed the $590,000 project in the park named for a prominent banker, attorney and former city councilman (1856-1937). Fed up with the area's long-term...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Wright: Geofencing would keep city's e-scooters in line

Robert Wright of Southwest Portland has a solution to reduce Portland e-scooter-pedestrian mishaps.The Portland scene has recently included e-scooters in pilot programs to evaluate their potential to advance city goals for mobility, climate, equity and safety. As with motorcycles and bicycles, safety is of the utmost importance. Helmets are required when riding an e-scooter. But, like oil and water, e-scooter riders, at speeds of up to 15 mph, and pedestrians do not mix well. Riders have been thrilled; pedestrians, not so much. Serious injuries to people on foot have occurred despite the prohibition of riding e-scooters on public sidewalks or...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Blues Lives Matter firm slammed by Hardesty loses Portland work

Oregon Concrete Solutions owner Chris Collins says the Portland Bureau of Transportation will not renew a contract that expires in August. A local sidewalk repair firm says its contract with the city of Portland will not be renewed after the company came under fire for displaying a Blue Lives Matter flag while on the job. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty had described the pro-police emblem as a symbol of white supremacy — but Oregon Concrete Solutions owner Chris Collins strongly denied the charge, saying his own family is of mixed race. "I, too, would be outraged if my daughter...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hardesty, Blue Lives Matter firm clash over Portland contract

Oregon Concrete Solutions owner Chris Collins says the Portland Bureau of Transportation will not renew a contract. The city denies that claim. A local sidewalk repair firm says its contract with the city of Portland will not be renewed after the company came under fire for displaying a Blue Lives Matter flag while on the job. But the city asserts it hasn't torn up the deal just yet — saying no decision has been made. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty had described the pro-police emblem on Oregon Concrete Solutions trucks as a symbol of white supremacy — while owner-operator...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Host families needed for Portland area homeless youth

Second Home has been struggling to recruit home providers in rural areas ahead of an expected spike in homelessness.It's safe to say parenting teenagers isn't easy. So what would make someone want to take a teenage stranger experiencing homelessness into their home? For Beaverton resident Monica Linder, she had rented out a spare room in her home previously, but when the person moved out, Linder thought, "I don't need that money, I want to use this room in a better way," she said. Linder is a home provider with Second Home, a program, created by the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon,...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Statement calling flag waves white supremacist 'outrageous'

Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser calls for OC Superintendent Larry Didway's resignation or termination On May 29, citizens from around the Willamette Valley gathered to peacefully show their love and support for our country, and organized and conducted a flag wave event at the intersection of Highway 213 and Beavercreek Road in Oregon City. The event was carried out in the most peaceful, positive and respectful way, and was attended by people from diverse ethnicities, cultures and age groups. On or about May 31, Oregon City School District Superintendent Larry Didway publicly posted the following statement on social media: A...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Blazes set by massive lightning strikes are top 2021 fire concern

This season could be similar to 2013, one of the most dangerous fire years in Oregon's history.A statewide swath of lightning strikes is the "trigger event" that most worries Oregon fire officials planning for what could be a second consecutive severe fire season. Lightning strikes are "a typical event that we have on an annual basis that gives me most concern," said Doug Grafe, the Oregon Department of Forestry fire chief. Grafe and other state fire, emergency, environmental and health officials held a media call Thursday, June 3, to lay out strategies to try to keep 2021 from looking like...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Two Portlanders with multiple weapons arrested in Washington County

Deputies assigned to the Enhanced Sheriff's Patrol District catch the pair at an apartment complex.Two Portlanders with weapons were arrested after breaking into a vehicle in Washington County on Saturday. Patrick DaCosta, 28, and Caitlin Kent, 31, are charged with multiple crimes. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 4:50 a.m. June 5, deputies responded to a theft in progress at the Sylvan Heights Condos, located at 7600 Southwest Barnes Road in the West Haven-Sylvan community. A resident of the complex reported that two people had broken into a parked vehicle and were then seen leaving in a...