Tempe, AZ

Army member arrested at Fort Hood for 2019 Tempe child death

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 7 days ago
A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 13-month-old boy who died in 2019 in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, Khairee Ammar Patton was watching his recent girlfriend’s child while she was at work on January 9, 2019.

While responsible for the child, Patton took him to the Cardon Children’s Hospital after he claimed the boy had hit his head on a stereo and became unresponsive. The child eventually died from his injuries.

Police were notified of the incident after a doctor said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with Patton’s claim. Doctors believed the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

On Tuesday, Patton, a member of the US Army, was arrested at an Army base in Ft. Hood, Texas for an outstanding felony warrant in the case.

Patton will be extradited from Texas to Arizona on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and failure to provide care.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

