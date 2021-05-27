Voices of Youth Activists

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The Lieutenant Governor administration’s decision of establishing Youth Clubs in every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir and engage 22,500 youth from 4290 Panchayats in the first phase of the scheme is a welcome step and will go a long way addressing the issues confronting the youth of the Union Territory. The government will be incurring an expenditure of Rs 12 crore for this initiative to make these Clubs the nerve centres for all youth programs; community involvement; IEC, sports and cultural activities. Under the project “Mission Youth”, the government is planning to launch several schemes soon in various sectors aimed at making a greater impact on the youth engagement and livelihood generation programmes in the UT. Equally appreciable is the decision of the government to start two state-of-the-art coaching centres in Jammu and Srinagar to impart coaching for Civil Services and other competitive exams under PARVAAZ, a livelihood generation scheme. The Lieutenant Governor has emphasized the importance of incorporating young generation’s perspective in government policy and ensure their participation and representation at all levels stressing that health, education, economy and employment are some of the key areas where young people can contribute for the sustainable development of the UT.