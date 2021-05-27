The best seats in the house
Outdoor seating was a game-changer for restaurants during Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with the pandemic easing and the weather warming, they're more important than ever.www.bizjournals.com
Outdoor seating was a game-changer for restaurants during Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with the pandemic easing and the weather warming, they're more important than ever.www.bizjournals.com
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities