The best seats in the house

This week’s Best New Listings includes a villa in Hillcrest, a one-bedroom house in Old Town, and a farmhouse in Chevy Chase. Built by a stonemason, this villa-style house was one of the first houses constructed in Hillcrest, and it boasts many Mediterranean flourishes. Past the stone fence and up a pathway, the house has a stone patio beside the arched alcove above the front door. The living room is a step down and includes a double-height vaulted ceiling, a corner fireplace, and french doors out to the front patio. The formal dining room includes the original chandelier, and the kitchen has a stained glass transom, dark-stained butcher block countertops, and maze-like storage above some of the cabinets. One of the bedrooms has a sunroom-like sleeping porch with terra cotta tiles, and the lower level has a huge rec room with a bench built in along the walls, a media room, and a bonus room with mosaic tiled floor and paned windows looking into the laundry room. The house also has a screened-in rear porch, a rear patio with a pergola, a garage, and an outdoor fireplace.