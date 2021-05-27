Fast Cars, Fine Wine & Luxe Hospitality = Napa Valley 750: The Wine Country Road Rally
It’s a scene that a Hollywood director might bring to life – 25 celebrated and significant Italian, German, and English manufactured automobiles, winding snake-like through scenic Northern California vineyards and coastline, interrupted only by camaraderie-laced pit stops and gourmet lunch and dinner gatherings. This auto aficionado jamboree recently celebrated its second annual event, and plans for the third are underway. Those with vintage pre-1976 built sports cars might want to mark their calendars.www.justluxe.com