Fast Cars, Fine Wine & Luxe Hospitality = Napa Valley 750: The Wine Country Road Rally

As the summer season kicks off, the partners of Parallel Napa Valley are pleased to announce a full dance card of activities for fans old and new. Kicking off with a 4-city tour led by consulting winemaker Philippe Melka of Atelier Melka, Parallel Napa Valley will be pouring along with other top wines he’s produced for 11 different wineries, at select private venues in Atlanta, GA (June 15th), Austin, TX (June 17th), Dallas, TX (June 18th) and Houston, TX (June 19th). Showcasing XYZ wines, tickets are $145 each, a portion of which will go to local charities. For more information and to register, visit here.