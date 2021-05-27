Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Fast Cars, Fine Wine & Luxe Hospitality = Napa Valley 750: The Wine Country Road Rally

By Fran Endicott Miller
JustLuxe.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a scene that a Hollywood director might bring to life – 25 celebrated and significant Italian, German, and English manufactured automobiles, winding snake-like through scenic Northern California vineyards and coastline, interrupted only by camaraderie-laced pit stops and gourmet lunch and dinner gatherings. This auto aficionado jamboree recently celebrated its second annual event, and plans for the third are underway. Those with vintage pre-1976 built sports cars might want to mark their calendars.

www.justluxe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Cars#California Wine#Wine Country#Italian#German#Vineyard View Collection#Keller Estate#Theorem#Far Niente#Ferrari 275#Harvest Inn#Reliable Carriers#St Helena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Napa, CAwinemag.com

The Differences Between Mountain and Valley Wines, Explained

“Napa Valley is a wine region with incredible diversity,” says Rebekah Wineburg, viticulturist and winemaker for Quintessa, in Napa’s Rutherford American Viticultural Area (AVA). “Looking at differences between mountain and valley AVAs is a good start to understanding that diversity.”. Elevation is the most obvious influence on wines made from...
Drinksfb101.com

The Vice Wine releases a duo of Luxury Napa Valley Canned Wines

The Bubbly Rosé and Casablanca Mojito from Napa Valley enter RTD new market. The demand for luxury canned wines has grown dramatically as the Ready To Drink (RTD) market explodes. The Vice Wine has introduced its first two Napa Valley canned wines, the Bubbly Rosé “Vices” Can and the Casablanca Mojito “Vices” Can. These wines are limited edition 2020 vintages available to purchase as 4pks, 8pks, 12pks, and 24pks from TheViceWine.com.
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

It's Time for a Secluded Bungalow Retreat in the Middle of Wine Country

A visit to Santa Barbara wine country means traveling well past Santa Barbara itself and up into the realm of country roads and small-town niceties. Solvang, Los Alamos and Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and plenty of other local destinations dot the exits off the 101 North, sweet little towns suited for a weekend getaway, a wine-tasting excursion or just an excuse to spend a lot of time outside. With vineyards galore, tasting rooms, plenty of excellent restaurants and a bounty of idyllic pastures, lawns, and tree-lined streets, it’s hard to go wrong on a trip up here.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Napa Valley Vintners Leads New Path for Philanthropy in Wine Industry with Collective Napa Valley

– St. Helena, CA – Napa Valley Vintners proudly announces the next chapter in its efforts to care for its community with the creation of Collective Napa Valley. Last year, NVV announced it would wrap up Auction Napa Valley in its current format and redefine how a world-class wine region fundraises for the good of its community. Collective Napa Valley is a new and expanded year-round philanthropy program that brings people together with a common purpose.
Napa, CATime Out Global

Sip wine and explore on this vintage train ride through Napa Valley

Napa Valley is a bucket-list destination for every wine lover — the rolling vineyard hills, award-winning wineries, and gourmet California cuisine make it a foodie mecca that people around the world flock to. And one of the most magical ways to take in all that wine country has to offer is aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train.
Food & Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Parallel Napa Valley Kicks off Summer with a Road Show, Onsite Food Pairings at Brasswood Napa Valley and the Popular Online Experiences Continue

As the summer season kicks off, the partners of Parallel Napa Valley are pleased to announce a full dance card of activities for fans old and new. Kicking off with a 4-city tour led by consulting winemaker Philippe Melka of Atelier Melka, Parallel Napa Valley will be pouring along with other top wines he’s produced for 11 different wineries, at select private venues in Atlanta, GA (June 15th), Austin, TX (June 17th), Dallas, TX (June 18th) and Houston, TX (June 19th). Showcasing XYZ wines, tickets are $145 each, a portion of which will go to local charities. For more information and to register, visit here.
Napa, CAMercury News

30+ Summer wine tasting experiences to enjoy in Sonoma, Napa, Livermore and more

Here are 30 wine-centric experiences to enjoy this summer, from vineyard outings and winemaker dinners to virtual tastings you can do from home. Abbot’s Passage Winery and Mercantile: Summer opening July 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, 777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen. Offering guests tastings or bottle service, shuffleboard and other games, and a Mercantile with artisanal products. Reserve a wine tasting or immersive food and wine experience. www.abbotspassage.com/
Napa, CAthedrunkencyclist.com

Blackbird Flies in Napa Valley

Almost since the beginning of my exploration into American wine (for years I was strictly focused on the French), I have tilted toward Sonoma County. There are myriad reasons for this, which there is no need to delve into now, but suffice it to say that I had never heard of Blackbird Vineyards until the handful of wines listed below landed on my doorstep.
California StateHouston Chronicle

Visit Temecula Valley Announces Southern California's Wine Country is Open and Welcoming Back Domestic Travelers

TEMECULA VALLEY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The state of California has lifted their COVID-19 restrictions as of June 15, 2021. Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is ready to welcome all domestic visitors back to their award-winning destination. Temecula Valley is conveniently located in the middle of Southern California with San Diego, Orange County and Palm Springs a 60-minute drive away, and Los Angeles 90 minutes.
disneyfoodblog.com

FIRST LOOK: Wine Country Trattoria Reopens in Disneyland Resort!

More and more restaurants are starting to open up again in Disneyland, and today we’re checking out the reopened Wine Country Trattoria!. This restaurant is located in Disney California Adventure and features a menu that is inspired by Napa Valley, so of course, there’s LOTS of wine! We stopped by the restaurant for lunch to see what it’s like and we’re bringing you a first look inside! Let’s get to it!
Sonoma, CAMercury News

Modern Home Tour: Blending eras in Sonoma’s wine country

Sonoma’s Mocabee house and studio barn, which seemingly float above vineyard views, seem to have roots in several eras, agrarian and modern all at once. The home is one of six featured in the upcoming virtual Modern Homes Tour, presented June 26 by the Modern Architecture + Design Society. The...
Arizona Statepullingcorksandforks.com

Road trip down to Arizona wine country for LDV Winery BBQ

Who doesn’t love a good summer road trip especially if it’s to cooler temperatures with food and wine waiting for you. If that sounds like a good way to spend the day then LDV Winery’s annual Wine Country BBQ is for you. Tickets are on sale for the annual event on Saturday August 7th from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the winery and vineyards in Pearce.
PhotographyNapa Valley Register

Be seen in the Napa Valley Register

The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photos for the Faces and Places gallery that runs in print on Sundays and online at napavalleyregister.com. Now that the world is opening back up, what have you been doing? Have you taken a long-delayed road trip? Did you enjoy dinner out with friends and family? What rescheduled events have you attended?
Oakville, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley vintner Suzanne Groth named Wine Institute chair

Suzanne Groth, president and CEO of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, has been elected board chair of the Wine Institute in San Francisco. Other officers elected were Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, first vice chairman; Randall Lange of Lange Twins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, second vice chairman; Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, treasurer; and Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega Winery in Rutherford and Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo, secretary.