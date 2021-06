The Utah Jazz finished the 2020-21 regular season with the best record in the NBA. Expectations are that they will make a deep run this postseason, so it was a bit surprising to see them drop Game 1 to Memphis over the weekend. Donovan Mitchell, did not play in that game, which became a story in and of itself. Mitchell was reportedly "incensed" that Utah's training staff did not clear him for Game 1, while the rest of the Jazz roster was left "confused" as to why their teammate was not out on the floor with them. It looks as if Mitchell will be out there for Game 2, but the Utah faithful have to hope this saga won't derail the entire series.