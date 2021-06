Otis Dublin was only six years old when the Soufrière Hills volcano began erupting on the island of Montserrat in July 1995, three years after heightened seismic activity. His family moved further north as the situation progressively worsened. At times, the atmosphere was menacing as the sun met the ash clouds to produce an orange glow. Dublin remembers running down the street with his mother, not knowing what to do and the sounds of screaming after a deadly eruption.