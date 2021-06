Our district supports our English Language Learners in a variety of ways. An English Language Learner may experience one or more of these supports:. Intensive Language Centers: The purpose of the Intensive Language Centers is for students new to the country to gain the cultural, social, and language skills necessary to navigate successfully in American classrooms and schools. Intensive language support is provided in a safe / sheltered classroom environment for the majority of the day with opportunities to work with English speaking peers through mentorship and participation in electives / specials. When a student is ready to move out of the ILC, he/she will return to his/her home school.