Inspired by Southern African-American and Japanese folktales and playwright Andrew Saito's multicultural family, Br'er Peach is a radio play that follows Momotaro, a magical Japanese boy born to an elderly Black couple after an encounter with a power-filled peach. While his mother Vonda resists the encroachment of a billionaire ogre's capitalist mega-corporation, Momo wanders the wilds of Georgia, meeting animal friends and foes along the way. Can they reunite and thrive together as a family, against all odds?